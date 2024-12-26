Raging Torrent wins Malibu Stakes at Santa Anita with Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan in last

By BETH HARRIS The Associated Press
In this image provided by Benoit Photo, Purple Rein Racing's J B Strikes Back and Antonio Fresu win the inaugural running of the $200,000 Grade II Laffit Pincay, Jr. Stakes,, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif. (Benoit Photo via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS]

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Raging Torrent has won the $200,000 Malibu Stakes by 1 1/4 lengths at Santa Anita, with Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan finishing last in the final Grade 1 stakes of the year in the United States. Ridden by Frankie Dettori, Raging Torrent ran seven furlongs in 1:21.54. He paid $7.20 to win as the 5-2 favorite in the field of six. Mystik Dan finished last. The colt had not raced since placing eighth in the Belmont Stakes in June and he was sprinting for the first time in over a year.

