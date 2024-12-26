Raging Torrent wins Malibu Stakes at Santa Anita with Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan in last

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Raging Torrent has won the $200,000 Malibu Stakes by 1 1/4 lengths at Santa Anita, with Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan finishing last in the final Grade 1 stakes of the year in the United States. Ridden by Frankie Dettori, Raging Torrent ran seven furlongs in 1:21.54. He paid $7.20 to win as the 5-2 favorite in the field of six. Mystik Dan finished last. The colt had not raced since placing eighth in the Belmont Stakes in June and he was sprinting for the first time in over a year.

