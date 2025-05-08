Rafael Devers homers and drives in two runs as the Red Sox beat the Rangers 5-0

BOSTON (AP) — Rafael Devers homered and drove in two runs, and five Boston pitchers combined for a five-hit shutout as the Red Sox defeated the Texas Rangers 5-0 on Thursday afternoon.

Devers hit a solo shot for his sixth home run of the season, sending it into the Green Monster seats in the seventh inning. His first RBI of the game came on a single in the fifth inning. Carlos Narvaez also produced a run-scoring single for the Red Sox, which took two of three against the Rangers.

Red Sox starter Bryan Bello teamed up with four relievers to produce Boston’s third shutout of the season. Justin Slaten (1-3) earned the win with 1.1 scoreless innings. Garrett Whitlock tossed one inning with Liam Hendricks finishing off Texas with two innings.

Texas starter Jack Leiter (2-2) took the loss, giving up four runs and walking four in 5.1 innings. No. 9 hitter Tucker Barnhart collected two of the Rangers’ five hits. Texas has now dropped nine of its last 12 games.

Boston took advantage of Leiter issuing two walks and throwing a wild pitch in the second inning en route to building a 2-0 lead. Trevor Story led off with a single and scored on a wild pitch while Jarren Duran’s grounder to second plated the second run of the frame.

Bello ran into control problems that left him one out short of qualifying for his third win. Boston manager Alex Cora turned to the bullpen after Bello issued his fifth walk to set up a two-on, two-out scenario for the Rangers in the fifth inning.

Slaten came on and got a grounder for the final out and closed the book on Bello, who tossed 4.2 innings but only threw 44 of his 83 pitches for strikes.

Key moment

Whitlock found himself in trouble in the seventh after throwing a wild pitch that moved the two Texas baserunners into scoring position with two down. Trying to avoid getting charged with his third blown save in as many outings, Whitlock kept Boston’s shutout bid alive by getting Rangers No. 3 hitter Joc Pederson to fly out to center for the inning’s final out.

Key stat

Bello lowered his ERA to 1.10 in three starts at Fenway Park this season.

Up next

Rangers: Travel to Detroit with Texas slated to start LHP Patrick Corbin (2-1, 3.28) against Tigers LHP Tarik Skubal (3-2, 2.21) on Friday.

Red Sox: RHP Hunter Dobbins (2-1, 3.78) is expected to start against Kansas City RHP Michael Lorenzen (3-3, 4.32) on Friday in the first game of a two-city, six-game road trip for Boston.

