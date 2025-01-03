Rafael Campos the feel-good winner at Kapalua. New PGA Tour system might limit these tales

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Rafael Campos might be the happiest player at Kapalua for The Sentry. It was only six weeks ago that he was on the verge of losing his PGA Tour card when his own miracle happened. His wife gave birth to their first child in Puerto Rico. He got to the Bermuda Championship two hours before his tee tee. And then he won for the first time. It got him to Maui for the season opener. He’s going to the Masters. But as the PGA Tour shrinks eligibility and field sizes, such feel-good stories might be happening a lot less.

