Raegan Beers had 19 points and 12 rebounds to help No. 9 Oklahoma beat New Mexico State 82-64

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Raegan Beers had 19 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks to help No. 9 Oklahoma beat New Mexico State 82-64 on Sunday. Sahara Williams added 18 points and Payton Verhulst scored 15 as the Sooners won their 16th straight home game to close out their non-conference slate. It was Beers’ sixth double-double this season. Oklahoma (12-1) trailed by one at the end of the first quarter, but despite cold shooting, managed to go on a 6-1 run at the end of the first half to lead 31-26 at intermission. The Aggies (7-6) quickly wiped out that lead by starting the third quarter on a 7-0 run. The game went back and forth until the Sooners closed out the third with 10 straight points to go into the final quarter up 57-46.

