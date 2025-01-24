Raducanu seeking 7th coach of her short career after split with Cavaday because of his health issues

By The Associated Press
Emma Raducanu of Britain reacts during her third round match against Iga Swiatek of Poland at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake]

LONDON (AP) — British tennis player Emma Raducanu is searching for another coach after her partnership with Nick Cavaday came to an end because of his health issues. Cavaday was the sixth coach of the 22-year-old Raducanu’s short career that hit its heights when she won the U.S. Open as a qualifier in 2021. In their 14 months together, Cavaday helped Raducanu return to the top 60 in the world following operations on both wrists and one ankle. Raducanu is currently ranked No. 61.

