Raducanu seeking 7th coach of her short career after split with Cavaday because of his health issues

LONDON (AP) — British tennis player Emma Raducanu is searching for another coach after her partnership with Nick Cavaday came to an end because of his health issues. Cavaday was the sixth coach of the 22-year-old Raducanu’s short career that hit its heights when she won the U.S. Open as a qualifier in 2021. In their 14 months together, Cavaday helped Raducanu return to the top 60 in the world following operations on both wrists and one ankle. Raducanu is currently ranked No. 61.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.