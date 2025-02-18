Raducanu loses to Muchova after emotional first set. Gauff loses in second-round upset in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The 2021 U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu lost 7-6 (6), 6-4 to Karolina Muchova after an emotional first set in the second round at the Dubai Championships.

Third-ranked Coco Gauff, the 2023 U.S. Open winner, exited the WTA 1,000-level tournament earlier Tuesday in a second-round upset loss to McCartney Kessler.

Raducanu appeared to be in tears as she went to the umpire’s chair after the second game and her late match was briefly paused on Court 2. Players usually take a quick break after the third game to refresh and drink fluids.

At 2-0 down, and after speaking to the umpire, Raducanu stood in a small space between the official’s chair and the courtside screening for a few seconds before Muchova moved over to console her. Raducanu then picked up a towel, wiped her face, nodded and continued the match.

She fell behind 4-0 before rebounding to force a tiebreaker in the first set. Raducanu was broken again in the first game of the second set.

The 14th-seeded Muchova advanced to a meeting against No. 53-ranked Kessler, who followed up her opening win over Amanda Anisimova with a surprising 6-4, 7-5 win over Gauff.

Gauff hadn’t fallen to an opponent ranked outside the top 50 since a loss to Sofia Kenin (128th) at Wimbledon in 2023.

Earlier, second-seeded Iga Swiatek beat Victoria Azarenka 6-0, 6-2 and will next face Dayana Yastremska for a spot int the quarterfinals.

Top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka eliminated Veronia Kudermetova 6-3, 6-4, and defending champion Jasmine Paolini defeated Eva Lys 6-2, 7-5.

Elena Rybakina , Jessica Pegula and Paula Badosa also advanced.

