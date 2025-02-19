Raducanu approaches the umpire in tears and a man is ejected during a second-round match in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — It was concern over a man who’d exhibited “fixated behavior” that caused Emma Raducanu to approach the chair umpire in tears and take an unscheduled break in her second-round match at the Dubai Championships.

There was no immediate explanation Tuesday when the 2021 U.S. Open champion walked over to the umpire after the second game, said a few words and then stood in a small space between the back of the official’s chair and the area separating the court from spectators.

Raducanu, who was still a teenager in 2022 when a man in Britain was convicted of stalking her at her family home the previous year, returned to play after a brief pause at 2-0 down and eventually lost 7-6 (6), 6-4 to 14th-seeded Karolina Muchova.

Several hours later, organizers of the women’s tennis tour issued a statement explaining that Raducanu was approached in a public space Monday “by a man who exhibited fixated behavior” and “this same individual was identified in the first few rows during Emma’s match on Tuesday … and subsequently ejected.”

“He will be banned from all WTA events pending a threat assessment.”

The chair umpire called tournament organizers immediately when Raducanu reported her concerns in the first set and Muchova walked over to console the 22-year-old British player.

Raducanu then picked up a towel, wiped her face, nodded and continued the match. She didn’t immediately comment on the incident.

The WTA said it was working with Raducanu and her team “to ensure her well-being and provide any necessary support.”

Raducanu rose to fame in 2021 by winning the U.S. Open as a qualifier, one of the the most unlikely achievements in tennis. She hasn’t advanced past the third round at a major since then and has spent long stints recovering from injuries.

