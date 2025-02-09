Radek Faksa scores in the 10th round of the shootout to give Blues a 6-5 win over Blackhawks

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Radek Faksa scored in the 10th round of the shootout to give the St. Louis Blues a 6-5 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night.

The Blackhawks got third-period goals from Alec Martinez, Teuvo Teravainen and Ilya Mikheyev to take a 5-4 lead but the Blues’ Robert Thomas tied it at 5-all with less than five minutes in regulation.

Cam Fowler, Philip Broberg, Nathan Walker and Mathieu Joseph also scored for St. Louis and Jordan Binnington saved 15 shots.

Ryan Donato also scored for Chicago while Mikheyev and Nick Foligno had two assists each. Arvid Soderblom had 35 saves.

Smith and Donato scored 38 seconds apart in the first period to give Chicago a 2-0 lead. Donato has eight points in four games.

Takeaways

Blackhawks: The game extended Chicago’s streak of scoring in every game this season, leaving the Blackhawks and the Dallas Stars as the only teams yet to be shut out.

Blues: The win was just the second for St. Louis in its last eight games.

Key moment

The Blues outshot Chicago 17-3 in the second period and hit the post three times.

Key stat

Ryan Suter played in his 1,500th game in his 20th season. He is the 22nd skater and seventh defenseman in NHL history to reach this milestone and the first in Blues history to do so. He is the third American-born player to do so, joining Chris Chelios (1,651) and Matt Cullen (1,516). Suter, 40, is the oldest player in the NHL this season. He has played in all 56 games, scoring one goal and nine assists.

Up next

Both teams begin a two-week break for the 4 Nations Face-Off. On Feb. 22, the Blackhawks will play the Blue Jackets and the Blues will play host to the Jets.

__

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.