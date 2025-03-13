Racing Bulls rookie Isack Hadjar ready to learn on the job in his first F1 weekend in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Racing Bulls rookie Isack Hadjar is heading into the season-opening Formula 1 weekend in Australia with fewer than 500 laps in a Grand Prix car to prepare. The 20-year-old Hadjar finished runner-up in F2 last season with four victories — two more than champion Gabriel Bortoleto, who is now with Sauber. The French driver has had just four practice sessions in F1 and last year’s post-season test for the Red Bull program. He says “it’s enough” ahead of his first F1 race weekend: “I need to do my first race. You need to learn on the job for that.”

