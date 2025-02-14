Race walker and Olympic silver medalist Koki Ikeda suspended 4 years for doping

By The Associated Press
FILE - Silver medalist Koki Ikeda, of Japan, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's 20km race walk at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Aug. 6, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Martin Meissner]

MONACO (AP) — The Athletic Integrity Unit says Japanese race walker Koki Ikeda, a former Olympic silver medalist, has been banned for four years for doping. The athletics watchdog says a disciplinary and appeals tribunal ruled that the 26-year-old Ikeda had broken anti-doping rules. Ikeda has been provisionally banned from competition since November 2024, with his results disqualified since June 2023.

