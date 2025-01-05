Quite a Sunday: Frank Vatrano signs 3-year contract extension with Ducks, then scores 2 goals in win

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Not many players will have as good a day that Frank Vatrano had on Sunday. Vatrano agreed to a three-year contract extension through the 2027-28 season with Anaheim and then had two goals and an assist in the Ducks 4-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning. The 30-year-old Vatrano is in his third season with Anaheim. He has 11 goals and 12 assists this season. A person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press that the contract will pay Vatrano $3 million in each of the next three seasons, and he will make another $9 million in deferred salary beginning in 2035. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Ducks don’t announce financial details of their contracts.

