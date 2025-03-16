Quinton Byfield scores in OT, Kings beat Predators 1-0 for 5th straight victory

By The Associated Press
Nashville Predators goaltender Justus Annunen (29) and defenseman Brady Skjei (76) react as Los Angeles Kings right wing Quinton Byfield (55) celebrates his overtime goal in an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jae C. Hong]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Quinton Byfield scored at 3:20 of overtime, Darcy Kuemper made 24 saves for his second straight shutout and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Nashville Predators 1-0 on Saturday night for their fifth victory in a row.

Byfield ran his goals streak to six games, beating goalie Justus Annunen off a cross-crease pass from Adrian Kempe.

Kuemper and the Kings were coming off a 3-0 home victory over Washington on Thursday night. He has four shutouts this season and 35 overall.

Annunen stopped 20 shots.

Takeaways

Predators: Michael Bunting played his second straight game after making his Nashville debut Friday night in a loss at Anaheim. Acquired from Pittsburgh last week, the forward had an appendectomy Feb. 27.

Kings: Los Angeles is 9-0-2 in its past 11 home games.

Key moment

Byfield ended it with his 17th goal of the season.

Key stat

Los Angeles won after having a season-low six shots on goal in the first 40 minutes.

Up next

The Predators open a three-game homestand Tuesday night against St. Louis. The Kings are at Minnesota on Monday to start a two-game trip.

