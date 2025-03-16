Quinton Byfield scores in OT, Kings beat Predators 1-0 for 5th straight victory

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Quinton Byfield scored at 3:20 of overtime, Darcy Kuemper made 24 saves for his second straight shutout and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Nashville Predators 1-0 on Saturday night for their fifth victory in a row.

Byfield ran his goals streak to six games, beating goalie Justus Annunen off a cross-crease pass from Adrian Kempe.

Kuemper and the Kings were coming off a 3-0 home victory over Washington on Thursday night. He has four shutouts this season and 35 overall.

Annunen stopped 20 shots.

Takeaways

Predators: Michael Bunting played his second straight game after making his Nashville debut Friday night in a loss at Anaheim. Acquired from Pittsburgh last week, the forward had an appendectomy Feb. 27.

Kings: Los Angeles is 9-0-2 in its past 11 home games.

Key moment

Byfield ended it with his 17th goal of the season.

Key stat

Los Angeles won after having a season-low six shots on goal in the first 40 minutes.

Up next

The Predators open a three-game homestand Tuesday night against St. Louis. The Kings are at Minnesota on Monday to start a two-game trip.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.