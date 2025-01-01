Quinerly scores 21 of her 31 points in 1st half, No. 18 West Virginia women race past UCF 80-58

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (AP) — JJ Quinerly scored 21 of her season-high 31 points in a dominating first half and No. 18 West Virginia coasted to an 80-58 win over UCF. Quinerly scored 17 points in the first quarter as the Mountaineers raced to a 17-10 lead. West Virginia forced 11 turnovers and shot 11 of 18 with four 3-pointers. Quinerly, who made 6 of 8 shots, scored eight points in a closing 17-1 run. The Knights missed their last five shots of the first quarter and their first four of the second and after a basket missed their next seven shots. The Mountaineers had a 14-point run with the first eight by Sydney Shaw, who started it with two 3-pointers. She had 10 in the run and 19 for the game..Khyala Ngodu had 14 points to lead the Knights.

