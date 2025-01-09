Quinerly scores 21, Harrison adds 20, No. 17 West Virginia women rout Texas Tech 89-53

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — JJ Quinerly scored 17 of her 21 points in the first half when No. 17 West Virginia held Texas Tech to 17 points, and the Mountaineers beat the Lady Raiders 89-53. The Mountaineers scored the first 11 points of the game and led 20-2 before settling for a 24-8 lead after one quarter with Quinerly scoring 11. Then West Virginia ended the second quarter on a 14-2 run to lead 42-17 at halftime. West Virginia shot 54.5% and went 16 of 16 from the foul line in the first half, while the Lady Raiders shot 28% with just two free throw attempts and had 14 turnovers. Jordan Harrison added 20 points, going 12 of 12 from the foul line, for the Mountaineers. Bailey Maupin scored 15 points for Texas Tech

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.