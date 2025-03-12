Quarterfinals bracket in Champions League completed by Real Madrid’s shootout win

MADRID (AP) — The Champions League quarterfinals bracket was set Wednesday. It sends Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain toward more English teams standing in their path of the title. Madrid advanced past city rival Atletico Madrid in the round of 16 on Wednesday after beating Manchester City in the knockout playoffs round. Defending champion Madrid now faces Arsenal which hosts the first leg on April 8 or 9. PSG’s reward for eliminating top-seeded Liverpool is playing Aston Villa with the first leg in Paris. Borussia Dortmund reunites with former star Robert Lewandowski at Barcelona. Bayern Munich hosts the first leg against Inter Milan.

