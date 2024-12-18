QB Thompson-Robinson excited about start this week, thinks he can be long-term solution for Browns

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Dorian Thompson-Robinson has three weeks to show the Browns he can be a permanent piece. Not just the short-term fix at quarterback. The long-term answer. With the team’s future at QB so unsettled, Thompson-Robinson, who will start this week against Cincinnati, said he’s viewing the next three games as his opportunity to show the Browns he can be their starter in 2025 — and maybe beyond. Thompson-Robinson is taking over for Jameis Winston, who was benched by Browns coach Kevin Stefanski after throwing eight interceptions in his past three games. Thompson-Robinson started three games last season as a rookie, going 1-2.

