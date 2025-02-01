QB Russell Wilson sidesteps Raiders rumors at Pro Bowl and says he’s ‘focused on the Steelers’

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Russell Wilson strolled into Camping World Stadium on Saturday and immediately started looking for his son. He spotted him on the opposite sideline and made a beeline across the field. Wilson didn’t want to do anything without Future Wilson by his side.

After all, Wilson realizes his 10th Pro Bowl might be his last.

The 36-year-old quarterback, who was added to the Pro Bowl Games as an alternate when Buffalo’s Josh Allen pulled out this week, is a pending free agent after spending one year in Pittsburgh.

“I’m looking forward to hopefully going back to the Steelers and we’ll see what happens with the rest,” Wilson told The Associated Press. “I love it in Pittsburgh.”

The Steelers might have other ideas.

Team president Art Rooney II indicated Monday that he would like to keep Wilson or Justin Fields on a multiyear deal. Rooney didn’t specify which one, but he said age could play a factor in the decision.

Fields, who went 4-2 while filling in for an injured Wilson early in the season, turns 25 next month. Wilson had made three Pro Bowls before Fields even became a star at Harrison High School in Kennesaw, Georgia.

“I’ve been fortunate to play 13-plus years, and I’ve got a lot more ball left in me,” Wilson said. “I think staying healthy is always the thing. You’ve got to be healthy to play your best, and I feel great right now.”

Wilson sidestepped several questions about potentially reuniting with former Seattle coach Pete Carroll in Las Vegas. The Raiders hired the 73-year-old Carroll last month, and speculation quickly followed that Wilson might join him in Vegas.

“Pete’s going to be a great coach, obviously,” Wilson said. “He’s great at what he does. But I’m focused on the Steelers.”

Wilson started the final 11 games of the 2024 season after returning from a calf injury he suffered at the start of training camp. He completed 63.7% of his passes for 2,482 yards, with 16 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also ran for 155 yards and two scores.

Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward said it “would be huge” to keep Wilson in 2025 before adding Fields to his response.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen, but those quarterbacks know what they’re doing,” Heyward said. “I just hope we find a solution and a recipe for us to continue to win.”

Raiders tight end Brock Bowers smiled when asked about the notion of playing with Wilson but stopped short of stumping for an upgrade over Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew. He said he did pepper Wilson with questions about Carroll.

“He said he’s great, he’s awesome and he brings a lot of energy to practices,” Bowers said. “Coach Carroll has won a lot and has a lot of football knowledge, so I’m excited to see what happens.”

No one really knows what’s next for Wilson, who raved about the Steelers.

“Mike Tomlin is special,” Wilson said. “He’s an amazing individual. He’s one of the greatest of all time.”

Some would say the same about Wilson, who is one of three quarterbacks in NFL history to throw for at least 2,400 yards in each of their first 13 seasons. He also has more wins (130) in his first 13 NFL seasons than every quarterback in NFL history except Tom Brady (153), Peyton Manning (150), Ben Roethlisberger (136) and Brett Favre (136).

And he’s got 10 Pro Bowls to boot.

“It’s a blessing,” Wilson said. “I remember being here my rookie year and being around guys like Drew Brees, Ben Roethlisberger, Peyton and Eli Manning. And I remember how grateful I was. Ten Pro Bowls later, it’s still a blessing.”

