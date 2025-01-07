QB Penix gives Falcons reason for hope as defense faces possible offseason changes after 8-9 finish

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Back-to-back overtime losses to Washington and Carolina left rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and the Atlanta Falcons with a losing record and out of the playoffs. Penix passed for two touchdowns and ran for a score in his impressive end to this three-game debut as Atlanta’s starter. Penix, running back Bijan Robinson and wide receiver Drake London are the team’s past three first-round NFL draft picks and are reasons for optimism on offense. The defense, however, could be facing offseason changes after what first-year coach Raheem Morris said was an “awful” performance in giving up 44 points to Carolina.

