QB Matthew Sluka, who left UNLV over NIL dispute, signs with James Madison

Quarterback Matthew Sluka has transferred to James Madison. His new school posted a graphic of Sluka draped in a royal purple robe with a crown atop his head to celebrate his transfer to the Dukes. Sluka created a national conversation about the ramifications of name, image and likeness after departing UNLV. He left the Rebels after starting their first three games this season because he said the program didn’t follow through on a $100,000 NIL payment that was promised upon transferring from Holy Cross. He preserved his final season of eligibility because he didn’t play in four games. UNLV and its collective pushed back on Sluka’s assertion.

