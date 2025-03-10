QB Jimmy Garoppolo returning to the Rams to back up Matthew Stafford, AP source says

Jimmy Garoppolo is staying with the Los Angeles Rams to back up Matthew Stafford, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced the signing. The person says Garoppolo’s one-year deal includes a base salary of $4,505,000 and $9 million in incentives. Garoppolo is 43-21 as a starter with the Patriots, 49ers, Raiders and Rams. He started one game last season.

