QB Jayden Daniels pulled at halftime with playoff-bound Commanders playing for seeding at Cowboys

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jayden Daniels has been pulled at halftime of Washington’s regular-season finale at the Dallas Cowboys, with the Commanders locked into the playoffs and headed for either the sixth or seventh seed. First-year coach Dan Quinn said during the week his team was “going to go after as hard as we can.” That turned out to be a half-truth as it related to his dynamic rookie quarterback. Marcus Mariota took over under center for the first Washington possession after halftime and quickly led the Commanders the game’s first touchdown.

