QB Cade Klubnik announces he’ll return to Clemson for the 2025 season

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik will return for a fourth and final season with the Tigers rather than declare for the NFL draft. Klubnik led Clemson’s surprise run to the Atlantic Coast Conference championship and College Football Playoff. He just finished his second full season as the Tigers’ starter. He threw for 36 touchdowns against just six interceptions and averaged 260 yards passing per game as the Tigers went 10-4. Klubnik is 19-9 as Clemson’s starter and twice was named MVP of the ACC championship game in 2022 and 2024.

