Pyotr Kochetkov assists on 2 goals, stops 22 shots to lead the Hurricanes to a 3-1 win over Rangers

NEW YORK (AP) — Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 22 shots and assisted on two goals as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 3-1 on Sunday.

William Carrier, Jack Roslovic and Sebastian Aho scored for the Hurricanes, who won for the fourth time in six games and improved to 10-3-1 against Metropolitan Division opponents this season.

Jimmy Vesey scored for New York 17 seconds into the game, converting a pass from defenseman Chad Ruhwedel past Kochetkov. The Rangers are 4-12-0 in their last 16 games and lost their fourth-straight home game.

Carrier tied it with his fourth goal at 9:14 of the second, sliding a loose puck in the crease past Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (28 saves).

Roslovic, who played 19 games and 16 more in the playoffs for the Rangers last season, put Carolina ahead with a power-play goal at 14:32 of the second period, two seconds before Alexis Lafreniere’s double-minor for high-sticking Roslovic was about to expire.

Aho scored into an empty net at 18:18 of the third.

Takeaways

Rangers: New York has lost five of its last six games at home, falling to 7-9-1. The Rangers lost 11 of 41 games at Madison Square Garden last season.

Hurricanes: Captain Jordan Staal picked up the 400th point of his career when he assisted on Carrier’s tying goal.

Key moment

Kochetkov stopped an initial shot by Rangers forward Adam Edstrom, then a rebound with 2:05 left in the second to keep it a one-goal game. The 25-year-old Russian netminder also made a pad stop on Reilly Smith at 4:33 of the third during a Rangers power-play.

Key stats

Kochetkov improved to 14-6-0, while Shesterkin fell to 11-13-1.

Up next

Rangers visit the New Jersey Devils on Monday, while the Hurricanes are at Nashville against the Predators on Monday night.

