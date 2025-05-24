Punjab fails to grab IPL top-two spot after losing to Delhi by 6 wickets

JAIPUR, India (AP) — Punjab Kings failed to clinch a top-two spot in the Indian Premier League after being thrashed by Delhi Capitals by six wickets on Saturday.

Playoffs-bound Punjab made a strong 206-8 but Sameer Rizvi with a blistering unbeaten 58 off 25 balls led Delhi’s winning chase of 208-4.

The game was replayed after it was called off in Dharamsala on May 8 when the floodlights went off during air raid alerts in the second innings. The IPL was later suspended due to the military strikes between India and Pakistan.

Rizvi and Karun Nair, who made 44, revived Delhi’s chase after it lost Lokesh Rahul (35) and captain Faf du Plessis (23) inside the first seven overs.

Punjab captain Shreyas Iyer made 53 and held the innings together in the middle overs before Marcus Stoinis’s late flourish of an unbeaten 44 off 16 balls with four sixes and three boundaries.

Delhi left-arm fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman bagged 3-33, but pacers Mukesh Kumar (1-49) and Mohit Sharma (0-47) conceded 25 and 22 runs respectively in their last overs to give Punjab a late surge.

Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the others to have filled out the playoff spots but their final positions are still to be determined. The top two have home advantage.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.