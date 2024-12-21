Puckett has 17, Spear 16 and No. 18 Lady Vols roll past Tulsa 102-61, now 11-0

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Sara Puckett scored 17 points, Jewell Spear had 16 and No. 18 Tennessee rolled to a 102-61 win over Tulsa in the West Palm Beach Classic. Delanie Crawford had 17 points for Tulsa. The Golden Hurricanes shot 45%, went 5 of 29 from 3-point range and had 23 turnovers. Two players fouled out and three finished with four fouls. Tulsa had a small lead a majority of the first quarter but a tip-in with a minute to go gave Tennessee a 22-20 lead. Tennessee dominated the second quarter, scoring the first eight points and outscored the Golden Hurricanes 41-11 to lead 63-31 at the half. The Lady Vols hit 6 of 8 3-pointers and 15 of 22 shots overall while holding Tulsa to 4-of-12 shooting with eight turnovers.

