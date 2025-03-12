PSG’s rise: How Enrique’s vision and Mbappé’s departure led to Champions League success

This year could finally be the year PSG finally wins the Champions League. The year when more than a decade of spending lavishly on players can at last bring the Qatari-backed French club its first Champions League title. The signs are clear to see. This rejuvenated PSG side is rock-solid and playing some of the best football in Europe. The Luis Enrique-led team’s victory over favourites Liverpool in the last 16 showed that anything is possible for PSG. Here is a look at the reasons behind PSG’s progress this season and how they knocked out Europe’s top club to advance to the quarterfinals.

