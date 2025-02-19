PSG winger Barcola has raised his game since Kvaratskhelia’s arrival

PARIS (AP) — Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s arrival at Paris Saint-Germain has certainly brought the best out of winger Bradley Barcola in the Champions League. Barcola scored one goal, added one assist and played a part in the third goal as PSG routed Brest 7-0 to advance to the round of 16 with a resounding 10- aggregate win. He might have done even more damage but was taken off with the score 3-0 and the match already safe. Since Kvaratskhelia joined from Napoli midway through January, the 22-year-old Barcola has now scored three times in four Champions League games having failed to score at all in the competition before then.

