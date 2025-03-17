PSG win over Marseille marred by homophobic, racist chants. It’s an ongoing problem in French soccer

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN The Associated Press
A giant screen shows a write "stop discriminatory chants - the match can be stopped and lost for the club" during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Marseille at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Christophe Ena]

A French campaign group is urging the country’s authorities to take action against homophobic and racist chanting by Paris Saint-Germain fans after the match against Marseille was marred by discriminatory singing. The insults tarnished PSG’s 3-1 win and again highlighted soccer’s inability to properly deal with the issue. French referees have the power to stop play when fans chant homophobic and racist slurs in stadiums. But Sunday’s match at the Parc des Princes between the two bitter rivals was not paused by referee Clément Turpin despite repeated offenses.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.