PSG win over Marseille marred by homophobic, racist chants. It’s an ongoing problem in French soccer

A French campaign group is urging the country’s authorities to take action against homophobic and racist chanting by Paris Saint-Germain fans after the match against Marseille was marred by discriminatory singing. The insults tarnished PSG’s 3-1 win and again highlighted soccer’s inability to properly deal with the issue. French referees have the power to stop play when fans chant homophobic and racist slurs in stadiums. But Sunday’s match at the Parc des Princes between the two bitter rivals was not paused by referee Clément Turpin despite repeated offenses.

