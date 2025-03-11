PSG on brink of Champions League exit despite playing some of the best football in Europe

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain is traveling to Anfield looking to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg of its last-16 Champions League tie against Liverpool. The French club has good reasons to believe after the Reds’ smash-and-grab win in Paris, where Liverpool had just 35% of the possession and two shots compared to the home team’s 28. In other matches, Barcelona defends a 1-0 lead against Benfica, Inter Milan hosts Feyenoord on the back of a 2-0 away win in the first leg and Bayern Munich travels to Bayer Leverkusen after comprehensively beating its Bundesliga rival 3-0.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.