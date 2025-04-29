PSG leads Arsenal 1-0 at halftime in Champions League semifinals

LONDON (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain led Arsenal 1-0 at halftime in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal Tuesday after an early goal from Ousmane Dembele.

The visitors dominated from the start and Dembele opened the scoring in the fourth minute when he was left all alone in the Arsenal area and was picked out with a good pass from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Dembele hit a first-time finish with his left foot that snuck inside the far post to quiet the home crowd.

Kvaratskhelia caused Arsenal problems throughout the first half and had a penalty appeal turned down in the 17th minute and a shot saved by David Raya in the 26th.

Raya made a better save in the 31st to deny Desire Doue as PSG continually was the more threatening team.

At the other end, Gianluigi Donnarumma denied Arsenal an equalizer on the stroke of halftime with a one-handed save to keep out a shot from Gabriel Martinelli.

Both teams are looking for a first Champions League title. Arsenal has reached the semis for the first time since 2009, while PSG lost to Borussia Dortmund at this stage last year.

