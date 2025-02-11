PSG goalkeeper Donnarumma gets away with huge blunder against Brest

GUINGAMP, France (AP) — Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has often been criticized for his erratic passing out from the back since joining Paris Saint-Germain. He almost proved his doubters exactly right early into the game against Brest in their Champions League playoff match by completely botching a routine clearance. The Italy No. 1 was under no pressure when he received a back pass but somehow kicked the ball straight at the head of striker Ludovic Ajorque and looked on anxiously as the ball rolled narrowly wide of the goal. Donnarumma’s blunders cost PSG when it lost 2-0 at Arsenal early into the group stage. He got away with it this time.

