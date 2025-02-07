PSG extends contracts for coach Enrique and key players Hakimi, Vitinha and Nunes

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain has extended the contracts of coach Luis Enrique and three key players. Enrique extended his deal until 2027. Goal-scoring right back Achraf Hakimi, creative midfielder Vitinha and speedy left back Nuno Mendes all signed on to 2029. PSG also renewed 18-year-old defender Yoram Zague’s contract to 2028. PSG remains on course to defend its Ligue 1 title and is still involved in the Champions League and the French Cup.

