PSG coach Enrique warns his players about Liverpool’s ‘fighter jets’ in attack

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique is worried about the speed of Liverpool’s “fighter jets” in attack and has warned his team not to give the ball away in their Champions League clash. PSG hosts six-time champion Liverpool in the first leg of the round of 16 at Parc des Princes on Wednesday. Enrique told a pre-match news conference that Liverpool has one ”of the best counter attacks in Europe” and to be wary of the “three fighter jets in attack.” Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah has 30 goals in 39 games and is well supported by Luis Díaz and Cody Gakpo in attack.

