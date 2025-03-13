Providence coach sums up ‘pitiful, embarrassing season’ after quick Big East Tournament exit

NEW YORK (AP) — On the opening day of the Big East Tournament, Providence was done by dinner time. The eighth-seeded Friars never led and fell behind by 14 in the second half of a 75-69 loss to No. 9 seed Butler late Wednesday afternoon at Madison Square Garden. Afterword, coach Kim English didn’t sugarcoat his comments. English said the “disappointing effort” was “true to the pitiful, embarrassing season we’ve had.” Minus injured star Bryce Hopkins for all but three games, Providence dropped its last six and finished 12-20 in English’s second season — including 6-15 against Big East opponents.

