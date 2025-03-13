Providence coach sums up ‘pitiful, embarrassing season’ after quick Big East Tournament exit

By MIKE FITZPATRICK The Associated Press
Providence head coach Kim English calls out to his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Butler at the Big East basketball tournament Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Franklin II]

NEW YORK (AP) — On the opening day of the Big East Tournament, Providence was done by dinner time. The eighth-seeded Friars never led and fell behind by 14 in the second half of a 75-69 loss to No. 9 seed Butler late Wednesday afternoon at Madison Square Garden. Afterword, coach Kim English didn’t sugarcoat his comments. English said the “disappointing effort” was “true to the pitiful, embarrassing season we’ve had.” Minus injured star Bryce Hopkins for all but three games, Providence dropped its last six and finished 12-20 in English’s second season — including 6-15 against Big East opponents.

