Prolific Lille striker Jonathan David considering new contract offer

LILLE, France (AP) — Jonathan David is considering a new contract from Lille and says his chances of staying at the French club are “50-50.” The 24-year-old Canada striker is enjoying his fifth season at Lille and tops the league’s scoring charts with 11 goals from 15 games. He is out of contract at the end of June and has reportedly been offered a two-year contract. David told regional newspaper La Voix du Nord in an interview that “the door is never closed” and “it’s 50-50” whether he stays.

