Program to prevent cyberbullying in tennis has reported 15 abusive posters to law enforcement

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The identities of 15 “highly abusive account authors” have been reported to national law enforcement and about 12,000 posts or comments were pointed out to social media platforms this year as part of a new attempt to protect tennis players and officials from cyberbullying. The results of the first 10 months of the program were announced Thursday by the groups that launched it: the WTA women’s professional tour, the International Tennis Federation and the organizations that run Wimbledon and the U.S. Open. The most common types of abuse were sexist remarks or sexually inappropriate content, and nearly half of the online abuse came from what were described as “angry gamblers.”

