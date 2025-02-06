Proctor scores 16 to lead No. 2 Duke to 16th straight win, 83-54 over Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Tyrese Proctor scored 16 points to lead five Duke players in double figures and the No. 2 Blue Devils extended the longest winning streak in the nation to 16 games with an 83-54 win over Syracuse on Wednesday night.

Kon Knueppel had 12 for Duke (20-2, 12-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), Cooper Flagg scored 11, and Sion James and Isaiah Evans had 10 points each.

Jyare Davis and J.J. Starling had 12 points each to lead the Orange (10-13, 4-8), who have lost four of their last five games. Naheem McLeod had 10 points.

Duke shot 44% from the field in the first half to take a 37-23 lead at the break and hit 68% in the second half to win in dominating fashion. The Blue Devils hit 9 of 23 from 3-point range.

A 3-pointer by Starling drew the Orange to within 8-7 in the first half but that was the closest Syracuse came the rest of the way.

Takeaways

Duke: The Blue Devils weren’t at their best but did more than enough against a struggling Syracuse team to pull away in a methodical win.

Syracuse: The Orange hung around, but Syracuse’s talent level couldn’t keep up with the Blue Devils. The rest of Syracuse’s games are winnable, however, as they try to stay eligible for the ACC Tournament. Fifteen of the conference’s 18 teams make postseason play.

Key moment

Both teams were sluggish at the start. The Blue Devils had a narrow 11-7 lead when Evans, Proctor and James hit consecutive 3-pointers to give Duke some breathing room.

Key stat

Duke tied its season high with 12 steals and had 23 points off 14 Orange turnovers.

Up next

Duke plays at Clemson on Saturday night. Syracuse hosts Boston College on Saturday.

