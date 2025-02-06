Pro Picks: Eagles will beat the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, preventing Kansas City from a three-peat

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are undefeated this season when Taylor Swift is watching boyfriend Travis Kelce in person. Patrick Mahomes has never lost to Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. All four Super Bowl rematches that have occurred within five years have been won by the winner of the first meeting. The odds are stacked in Kansas City’s favor but the Chiefs are only 1 1/2-point favorites against Philadelphia on Sunday, according to BetMGM Sportsbook. That’s because the two-time defending champion Chiefs haven’t faced a team quite like the Eagles this season.

