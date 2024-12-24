Pro Football Hall of Fame honors 3 longtime assistants with Awards of Excellence

Longtime assistant coaches Dick Hoak, Elijah Pitts and Jim McNally will be honored with the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Awards of Excellence for the 2025 class. The three assistants were announced Tuesday as the fourth class of assistant coaches to receiver the award given to coordinators or position coaches. Hoak was a running backs coach for 35 seasons for Pittsburgh. Pitts coached running backs for the Rams, Bills and Oilers. McNally was a longtime offensive line coach who spent most of his career in Cincinnati.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.