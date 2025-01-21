Prince William watches Aston Villa lose in the Champions League in Monaco

MONACO, France (AP) — Prince William was in Monaco to watch Aston Villa in the Champions League. But the future king of England couldn’t bring his beloved team luck as the Premier League side fell to a 1-0 defeat at Stade Louis II. Television cameras captured the prince in the crowd, wearing a blue jacket and a grey sweater. He looked cold in the principality, rubbing his hands together as he spoke someone next to him in the stands. Arguably Villa’s most famous fan, Prince William was in the crowd for the team’s victory over Bayern Munich earlier in the competition.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.