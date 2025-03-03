Prince 16 points and 19 rebound as No. 10 TCU women win first Big 12 title, 51-48 over No. 17 Baylor

WACO, Texas (AP) — Sedona Prince had 16 points and 19 rebounds as 10th-ranked TCU won its first Big 12 regular-season title, holding on to beat No. 17 Baylor 51-48 on Sunday in the conference’s first winner-take-all on the final day in its 29-season history.

Hailey Van Lith added 14 points as the Horned Frogs (28-3, 16-2 Big 12), under second-year coach Mark Campbell, wrapped up their best regular season ever. They were a combined 7-47 in Big 12 games in the three seasons before the coach’s arrival.

Aaronette Vonleh had 17 points and 10 rebounds for Baylor (25-6, 15-3), the 13-time Big 12 champion that had its nine-game winning streak snapped with its lowest-scoring game this season. Yaya Fielder also had 17 points, but missed a 3-pointer with 6 seconds left.

Five weeks after beating Baylor for the first time in 35 years, the Frogs completed the regular-season sweep of their instate rival to win their first conference title since being in the Mountain West in 2010. The Bears hadn’t lost since that 80-75 loss in Fort Worth on Jan. 26.

Takeaways

TCU: By winning nine conference games more than last season, TCU matched Sun Belt team Arkansas State for the largest increase this season. It is the best season-to-season improvement in the Big 12 since Nebraska had a 10-win increase from 2008-09 to 2009-10.

Baylor: Sarah Andrews played in her Big 12 record 164th game, which broke the school record that Suzie Snider Eppers held since 163rd game in 1977. The fifth-year guard had a season-low one point with 0-of-7 shooting in 35 minutes.

Key moment

Van Lith made two free throws with 1:49 left to give TCU its largest lead at 49-39. After Baylor went on a 9-1 run, Van Lith made another free throw with nine seconds left.

Key stat

Baylor shot 27.7% from the field (18 of 65).

Up next

The women’s Big 12 tournament in Kansas City. Baylor and TCU both got double-byes and don’t play until the quarterfinal round Friday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.