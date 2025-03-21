Prime-time NCAA Tournament games average 12.2 million viewers, the most for the 1st round

NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday night’s NCAA Tournament games were the most-watched prime-time first-round slate in March Madness history, averaging 12.2 million viewers across CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV. The most-watched game in the prime-time window was Arkansas’ 79-72 victory over Kansas on CBS. The other early prime-time games were Tennessee-Wofford on TNT, Yale-Texas A&M on TBS and Drake-Missouri on truTV. Overall, Thursday’s 16 games averaged 9.1 million viewers, a 6% increase over last year.

