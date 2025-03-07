Premier Padel tour to make its US debut with tournament in Miami

Lionel Messi likes to play padel in his free time with his Inter Miami teammates. Rafael Nadal was recently seen playing shots off the glass on a padel court at his academy in Spain. So what’s all the fuss about this other racket sport? An American audience is about to find out as the Premier Padel tour makes its debut in the U.S. this month with a tournament in Miami. Padel is a cross between tennis and squash with players allowed to hit the ball off the glass and metallic mesh walls that surround the court. The tournament will be played March 18-23 at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

