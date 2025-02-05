Premier League refs set to make in-stadium announcements on VAR calls. Liverpool coach isn’t so keen

Referees are set to make in-stadium announcements about the outcome of video reviews in the Premier League from the start of next season. Liverpool manager Arne Slot says he isn’t a fan. The protocol is currently being trialed in this season’s English League Cup semifinals. A first announcement came in the first leg of Tottenham’s match with Liverpool when a goal for Spurs was ruled out for offside. Tony Scholes, the Premier League’s chief football officer, has told reporters the protocol could now be used in league play too. Slot says “for me, that’s not necessary”, but he did acknowledge it might benefit match-going fans in the stadium.

