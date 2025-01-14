Premier League club Southampton has a new chairman and says more changes are coming

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Southampton chairman Henrik Kraft has stepped down from his role with the relegation-threatened Premier League club and been replaced by majority shareholder Dragan Solak. The club announced the changes on Tuesday and Solak said more were to come. Southampton is bottom of the standings and last month fired manager Russell Martin after a 5-0 loss to Tottenham. Promoted last season, the club looks set to make a quick return to the second division after losing 16 of its 20 league games this term and winning just once. Ivan Juric was hired as Martin’s replacement last month.

