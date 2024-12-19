Predators trade Alexandre Carrier to the Canadiens for Justin Barron

MONTREAL (AP) — The Nashville Predators traded defenseman Alexandre Carrier to the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for blueliner Justin Barron. The Predators announced the deal Wednesday night, a little more than 24 hours before the NHL’s holiday roster freeze. Barron, 23, has one goal in 17 NHL games this season. Carrier, 28, has one goal and six assists in 28 games this season.

