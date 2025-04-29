Power restored at Madrid Open as tennis tournament resumes with packed schedule. Swiatek wins.

MADRID (AP) — Power was restored at the Caja Magica tennis complex Tuesday and the Madrid Open resumed with a packed schedule that included second-ranked Iga Swiatek advancing to the quarterfinals.

Swiatek defeated Diana Shnaider 6-0, 6-7 (3), 6-4 to stay on track to defend her title in the Spanish capital.

After a major blackout that prompted 22 matches to be postponed on Monday, most parts of Madrid regained power overnight. But the Caja Magica was still without electricity early Tuesday, causing a delay in the opening of the gates for fans.

However, the power came back quickly, and organizers did not have to alter the day’s schedule of matches, although there was the possibility of the night session being delayed because of the high number of matches during the day.

Swiatek and Keys advance

Spectators roam inside the Madrid Open tennis tournament venue during a general blackout in Madrid, Monday, April 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Manu Fernandez

In one of the first matches of the day, Swiatek cruised in the first set but had to save 11 of 13 break points to seal a hard-fought victory against the 13th-seeded Shnaider.

Swiatek has not lost before the quarterfinals in seven tournaments this season but hasn’t gone past the semifinals since Roland Garros last year. She will next face Keys, who comfortably defeated Donna Vekic 6-2, 6-3.

It will be Swiatek’s first meeting with Keys since she lost despite having match point in the semifinals of the Australian Open.

In the men’s side, sixth-seeded Alex de Minaur tied Carlos Alcaraz with a tour-leading 24th win this season by getting past Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 7-6 (3).

“He’s got tremendous firepower from every part of the court, and I had to do my best to neutralize it, and not let him dictate as much as he could,” De Minaur said.

Americans Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe both won their matches. The 11th-seeded Paul defeated Karen Khachanov 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, while the 16th-seeded Tiafoe beat Alexandre Muller 6-3, 6-3.

Paul was among the players having to play doubles on the same day as their singles matches. Another was 19-year-old Jakub Mensic, who defeated Alexander Bublik 6-3, 6-2 before having to play his doubles match on the same court a bit later.

Refunds for ticket holders

There were huge lines outside the complex, and people with tickets for Monday’s matches were not allowed back in on Tuesday.

“Nobody said anything yet,” said Juan Duato, who was denied entry when he arrived on Monday during the power outage. “They said we couldn’t come in and asked us to contact customer support. Apparently they will send us an email.”

Organizers said later Tuesday that anyone who purchased tickets for Monday would receive a full refund for the purchase. That process would be carried out automatically over the next few days.

Fans already inside were asked to leave the Caja Magica a few hours after the outage happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. local time (1030 GMT) on Monday. Organizers said they wanted to “guarantee the safety of the players, fans and personnel.”

Two ATP singles matches and one doubles match were underway at the time.

Tuesday’s schedule included second-ranked Alexander Zverev facing Francisco Cerundolo. On the women’s side, the remaining six fourth-round matches were scheduled, including top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka facing Peyton Stearns.

The blackout brought much of Spain and Portugal to a standstill, knocking out subway networks, phone lines, traffic lights and ATM machines.

