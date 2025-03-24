Power conferences fill this year’s Sweet 16 for the first time ever

Years of bracket chaos have given way to the year of the power conference. Cinderella is stay home this time. The Sweet 16, a popular destination for bracket-busting mid-majors, will be made up entirely of teams from power conferences, a first since the bracket expanded to 64 teams in 1985. Not a St. Peter’s or Loyola Chicago in the bunch. Not even a Butler. The bracket was set up for this after a chalky first round, when the top four seeds went a combined 16-0 for the sixth time ever. Two No. 12 seeds got through to the second round and one 11. They all lost, leaving No. 10 Arkansas as the lowest seed left.

