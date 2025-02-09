Powell, Zubac both score 26 as Clippers snap 3-game losing streak with 130-110 victory over Jazz

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Norman Powell and Ivica Zubac scored 26 points apiece, James Harden added 23 and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Utah Jazz 130-110 Saturday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

Zubac, who was 13 of 16 from the field, had a season-high in points as well as 15 rebounds. Harden dished out a season-high 17 assists.

Jordan Clarkson led the Jazz with 24 points, including 14 points in the first quarter. Keyonte George added 21 off the bench and Johnny Juzang had 19.

Utah got within 103-101 in the fourth quarter, before the Clippers outscored the Jazz 27-9 over the remaining seven minutes.

Takeaways

Jazz: Utah had a 13-point lead early in the second quarter, but squandered it and trailed 58-56 at halftime. Utah committed 20 turnovers which led to 24 Clippers points.

Clippers: Drew Eubanks, who was acquired from the Jazz on Feb. 1, left in the second quarter due to a left ankle sprain. Eubanks had four points in six minutes. MarJon Beauchamp, acquired from Milwaukee on Friday, saw his first action with the Clippers late in the fourth quarter and hit a 3-pointer.

Key moment

The Jazz got within 103-101 on a 3-pointer by Clarkson before the Clippers went on a 15-2 run to pull away. Harden had five points and three assists during the run.

Key stat

Utah was 8 of 18 on 3-pointers in the first quarter but 9 of 25 the remainder of the game.

Up next

The Jazz are at the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night while the Clippers host Memphis on Wednesday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.