Powell scores 41 points, Harden has 32 to rally Clippers to 120-116 OT victory over Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Norman Powell scored a season-high 41 points and James Harden added 32 to lift the Los Angeles Clippers to a 120-116 overtime victory over the Utah Jazz on Thursday night.

Harden also had 10 rebounds, seven assists and three steals. Los Angeles clawed back from a 20-point deficit and beat Utah for the second time in three games.

The Clippers never trailed in overtime of Ben Simmons’ debut, but did not pull away from the Jazz until Powell made back-to-back baskets to put them up 119-114 with 59 seconds remaining.

Kyle Filipowski led Utah with a career-high 20 points and 10 rebounds. Lauri Markkanen also scored 20 points and John Collins chipped in 17.

Utah made 13 3-pointers and shot 56.5% from the perimeter before halftime. It helped the Jazz carve out a 50-30 lead five minutes into the second quarter. Los Angeles rallied before halftime after scoring on eight straight possessions, including six consecutive baskets. Powell scored three baskets himself, the final one trimming Utah’s lead to 57-52.

The Clippers did not overtake the Jazz until the fourth quarter, going up 103-100 when Powell tipped in a layup and Harden hit a stepback 3 to cap an 11-1 run. Isaiah Collier made two free throws with 45 seconds left in regulation to force overtime.

Takeaways

Clippers: Simmons had 12 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals.

Jazz: Utah coughed up 26 turnovers, leading to 20 points for Los Angeles.

Key moment

Collier and Svi Mykhailiuk turned back-to-back steals into baskets that pulled Utah within one with 1:34 left. Powell answered with back-to-back baskets to quell the rally.

Key stat

Nine of Utah’s 11 first-quarter field goals were 3-pointers. The Jazz started 12 of 17 from 3-point range.

Up next

Los Angeles is at Milwaukee on Feb. 20. Utah hosts Oklahoma City on Feb. 21.

